One year ago, a well-known bass angler from Hamilton County fell 20 feet from a roof. Caleb Bell spent a week in the hospital and months recovering, and lived to tell the tale thanks to a critical blood infusion.
On Saturday, his friends gathered to donate blood, talk fishing, and enjoy some tacos.
Bell's wife, Bekah, says around the holidays, accidents happen. But blood donations slow down, so the need for donations is great.
"Blood Assurance keeps all the blood local. So it goes to local accidents, traumas, falls off cliffs, that sort of stuff. So our local blood that we give locally goes right back into our community. If you're not giving blood, then your loved one might not have blood when it's time."
The couple thanked the Talkin' Tackle shop for hosting. Last year, the business collected donations to help the Bells with medical bills.
If you're interested in learning more about blood donation or scheduling an appointment, visit Blood Assurance's website by clicking here. Those who donate blood from Saturday, July 1 until Saturday, July 15 will receive a commemorative beach towel and the chance to win a kayak or paddleboard, and a $100 Bass Pro Shops gift card.
You can also call 800-962-0628 or text BAGIVE to 999777.