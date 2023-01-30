UTC Senior Lola Oke, a political science major and Brock Scholar in the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Honors College, has made history as the first UTC student to be awarded the prestigious Charles B. Rangel Graduate Fellowship. The fellowship provides up to $84,000 for a two-year master’s degree, two paid internships in the U.S. Congress and a U.S. Embassy or Consulate abroad, and mentoring and professional development opportunities to those who wish to pursue a career in the U.S. Foreign Service of the Department of State.
Oke, who graduated from Campbell High School in Smyrna, Georgia in 2019, has had an impressive academic career at UTC. She was accepted into the Fulbright Canada Mitacs Globalink program (in 2021), selected as one of 20 collegiate undergraduates from more than 1,200 applicants as a 2021 Charles B. Rangel International Affairs Summer Enrichment Program Scholar, and received a Public Policy and International Affairs Junior Summer Institute Fellowship to spend summer 2022 at Princeton University.
Oke expressed her excitement for this opportunity saying “It means so much to me to be able to have even participated in the application process in the first place...and I’ll be participating in a program that first and foremost was meant to diversify the space of diplomacy, the U.S. Department of State and foreign relations in general, and the voices that are able to be contributed to that." Upon completion of her studies and meeting all Foreign Service entry requirements she will receive an appointment as a Foreign Service Officer per applicable law and State Department policy.
