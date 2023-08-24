Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson recently partnered to address issues with the district’s school facilities.
One of the first public meetings for feedback will be on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Red Bank Community Center.
Community members are encouraged to share their thoughts, concerns, and questions at the town hall.
The proposed plan is outlined for the next seven years.
The plan for the first three years:
- Expanding Eastside and Eastlake Elementary, as well as Thrasher Elementary
- Replacing Soddy-Daisy Middle School
- Reinvesting in Brainerd High School
- Renovating Gateway into a flagship campus featuring CTE, schools in Lookout Valley and the former Cigna campus into East Brainerd Elementary
- Creating an all-new elementary school in Hixson
The following 4-7 years will focus on expanding seats available in magnet schools, prioritizing efficiency, continued efforts for modernization, and establishing a plan for growth.