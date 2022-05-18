First responders receive life-saving award after saving man from carbon monoxide exposure

Several first responders received Life-Saving Awards this week.
Last month emergency crews revived a man who had been unconscious due to carbon monoxide exposure.
In March of 2020, Nivek Rucker lost her 10-year-old son in a house fire. Firefighters rushed into the burning home to save him, but he later died from his injuries.
This time first responders found her older son, Kaine Varnell, unconscious after he had been exposed to carbon monoxide.
Firefighters and EMS received Life-Saving Awards for their bravery and quick response to the incident on April 28th.
Chattanooga Fire Chief Phil Hyman thanks the men and women on the scene that day.
Chief Hyman tells Local 3, "every time they walk in the front door of an individual's house, we don't know what's going to be there.”
Their instincts and training kicked in, and they worked quickly to remove 21-year-old Varnell from the home and performed CPR.
"You can't see carbon monoxide, so you don't know it's there unless you're actually looking for it,” says Chief Hyman.
Varnell and his mother can't thank first responders enough for risking their lives.
Varnell is doing much better, but still recovering from the emotional trauma that comes with tragedy and loss.
Rucker says, "it's kind of hard for him to deal with because he was in the house when his brother passed away, but he made it."
Chief Hyman tells Rucker, "Thank you. We love you. We're here for you if you ever need anything again.”