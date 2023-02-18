Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders are mourning the loss of one of their own this weekend.

The Sale Creek Fire Department lost of Chief Jimbo Aslinger as he has went to be with the lord and joined Heavens Fire Department.

Visitation for former chief of Sale Creek VFD, James “Jimbo” Aslinger will be at Williamson’s in Soddy Daisy on Wednesday, February 22nd from 4-9 pm and the service in the chapel on Thursday, February 23rd at 1 p.m.
Burial will be at Rhea Memory Gardens.
Post by Dunlap Fire Department.
Post by Hamilton County Special Tactics & Rescue Services...(STARS).
Post by Sequoyah Volunteer Fire Department.

