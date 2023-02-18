Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders are mourning the loss of one of their own this weekend.
The Sale Creek Fire Department lost of Chief Jimbo Aslinger as he has went to be with the lord and joined Heavens Fire Department.
Chattanooga
Sunny
H 53°
L 38°
49°
Altamont
Sunny
H 52°
L 39°
46°
Athens
Fair
H 51°
L 35°
47°
Benton
Sunny
H 53°
L 38°
49°
Chatsworth
Sunny
H 53°
L 38°
49°
Dalton
Sunny
H 54°
L 36°
49°
Dayton
Sunny
H 49°
L 36°
47°
Dunlap
Sunny
H 53°
L 38°
49°
Murphy
Fair
H 51°
L 35°
47°
Pikeville
Sunny
H 49°
L 36°
47°
Summerville
Sunny
H 55°
L 35°
50°
Ringgold
Sunny
H 53°
L 38°
49°
Trenton
Sunny
H 53°
L 38°
49°
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.