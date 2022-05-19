Volunteers are needed to help clean up Suck Creek this weekend.
The first 'Pick up for a Pint' cleanup will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Suck Creek Rd on Saturday, May 21.
The first 20 participants will receive a free Chattanooga Brewing Company beer token.
The cleanup event is free, but attendees are asked to RSVP. | Sign up HERE.
Gloves, grabbers, and bags are provided on first come, first serve basis.
Participants are asked to bring large, used bags.
Event officials say there will be water to refill reusable bottles and light snacks.
It is recommend that participants wear long pants, close-toed shoes, non-toxic bugspray/sunscreen, and something you’d like to swim in before and/or after.