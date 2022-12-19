Most of the first phase of grading operations and utility relocation within the Tennessee Department of Transportation's $54 million, 3-mile State Route 60 widening project in Bradley County is nearly complete as the project enters its second year.
"The project is still on schedule for completion by Aug. 25, 2025," TDOT spokeswoman Rae-Anne Bradley said Tuesday in an email. "The contractor's latest report actually shows the project being slightly ahead of schedule."
It stands at 35% complete, she said.
The state project will widen State Route 60 -- also known as Georgetown Road or simply Highway 60 -- from a two-lane road with roadside ditches to a five-lane road with two lanes in each direction and a dedicated center turn lane, according to TDOT.
