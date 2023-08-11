Chattanooga police are asking the public for help with identifying a suspect who is wanted for several incidents of vandalism in the downtown area.
Police say the suspect in the photos with this story is a suspect in multiple vandalism incidents at the Read House since August 5.
Police say they also believe the same suspect vandalized other businesses along Market and Broad streets.
If you recognize the suspect or have any inforamtion about these cases, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-643-5000
