Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy is speaking out for the first time about the 15 officers who were reassigned from enforcement duties last month.
Local 3 News has been asking for an interview with the chief since the announcement was made in August.
Chief Murphy clarified a lot of questions we have been asking of the department for weeks, including what led to this process and how the officers' offenses went overlooked.
Chief Murphy told Local 3 News that the Chattanooga Police Department was approached by the U.S. Attorney's office earlier this year over concerns of some officers' offenses, but she said there was never an official request by the federal office.
"My only involvement at that point was to decide whether or not I wanted them to continue to be in an enforcement capacity," said Murphy.
That's when she made the decision to remove the officers from enforcement roles, since the process would have disqualified them from testifying in court anyways.
"What happened in the past is not my concern to have an opinion about," Murphy told Local 3 News in a phone call. "I have to deal with what I'm facing today."
Those officers have since been the given the opportunity to return to their original positions pending an internal review, because, as Local 3 News learned on Monday, their offenses varied dramatically.
The officers who were reassigned had sustained accusations of untruthfulness, misrepresentation, and filing false reports.
Through public records requests, Local 3 News discovered the officers were accused of offenses as minor as lying about living in-state as required by department policy to as extreme as ignoring video evidence in a child abuse case.
Twelve of those officers have returned to their original duties, two are still on leave, and one of the officers decided to retire.
"They all boiled down to what judgment was used in each of those cases, whether it was really severe or whether it wasn’t,” Chief Murphy told Local 3 News.
Originally, the department said officers had no credible allegations of untruthfulness and the original set of ten officers who were involved had sustained accusations of misrepresentation.
Through public records requests, Local 3 News learned two of the five officers who were later reassigned did have internal affairs investigations which found they had been untruthful.
Murphy told Local 3 News Tuesday she believes those officers were originally overlooked due to how previous administrations had inputted the data into their systems.
"We figured out that there was another way to query and get the results of everybody else," said Murphy. "That was when the results of the next five came up."
Murphy could not, however, clarify how the city decided to reverse its original decision and allow some officers to return to their enforcement positions. Murphy referred us to a previously-released statement from a city spokesperson, which did not clarify the reasoning behind it. The full statement is copied below.
"The City and the Chattanooga Police Department are continuing to collaborate closely with employee groups to finalize the details of the internal review process for each of the 15 affected officers. As part of this collaboration, CPD has granted those officers the option to fulfill their originally assigned duties while the review process is underway.
As previously stated, the review process involves evaluation by an internal committee of each officer’s assignment through the lens of their career and previously sustained relevant violation. The committee will provide a recommendation to Chief Murphy, who will make the final decision on the affected officers’ assignments."
Local 3 News also learned three deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office also have similar sustain offenses against them that could be Brady violations. They were not, however, formally issued Brady Letters yet, according to a department spokesperson.
The spokesperson also said the sheriff's office had not been contacted by the U.S. Attorney's Office asking for officers with offenses, as the Chattanooga Police Department had been.
"Recognizing that the decision to call witnesses lies with prosecutors, the HCSO is providing District Attorney Coty Wamp the internal investigations pertaining to these individuals for review," said the department spokesperson. "Based on her review, it will be her decision as to whether or not these deputies will be added to the Brady/Giglio list."
Regardless of the final outcome of their internal review, all of the defendants in any case these officers were involved in have a right to have his or her case revisited and could get a new trial or a total dismissal.