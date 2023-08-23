UPDATE: An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of a LaFayette teenager who was found across the country over the weekend.
LaFayette police say 27-year-old Blane Christopher Patterson is facing federal charges in the disappearance of 14-year-old Graycie Millard.
Millard was missing for about three weeks before the FBI got involved in the case.
Investigators found Patterson and Millard in Arizona over the weekend.
Patterson is faced with two federal charges and six charges in Arizona including custodial interference, kidnapping, and unlawful imprisonment. Charges are also pending in Georgia.
Family members and police confirmed to Local 3 early this morning that Graycie was found in Arizona just after 5 a.m. and is safe.
PREVIOUS STORY: Graycie Millard was last seen just after midnight Friday, July 28th, at an apartment in LaFayette. She was reported missing nearly eight hours later.
Graycie is still considered a runaway.
Police Chief Stacey Meeks with the LaFayette Police Department says with a smaller agency, it’s easier to bring in the FBI to help access records.
A spokesperson for the FBI says, “FBI Atlanta is always willing to provide assistance to any of our law enforcement partners when requested. We hope our added technical expertise, manpower, and experience will help find Graycie and bring her home."
“They've been very gracious to come up and send a team of people up to assist us with the more of the technical aspect,” says Chief Meeks.
Meeks says as with other investigations, there have been many twists and turns as they continue.
David Millard, Graycie’s father, says he feels encouraged there is more help. He says it’s been a difficult three weeks.
“It’s not that the local police department is not doing their job. They're doing a great job, but just having more help is always better,” he says. “It's hard to deal with. We had another call yesterday saying that somebody saw her in Georgia and the police went right away and checked it out. It turned out not to be her again. So, it's just more of that up and down roller coaster.”
Chief Meeks says they have requested many search warrants and subpoenas. He says having the FBI involved helps expedite their requests.
"We have to write an order, we have to get it signed by a state court, Superior Court judge. Then that order has to be sent out of state, most often to like California,” Meeks explains.
Graycie posted on TikTok the day she went missing. Chief Meeks says the FBI will get records of her social media accounts like TikTok, Snapchat, and WhatsApp, hoping they can pinpoint her location.
He says the FBI helps the police department save time with search warrants they serve to access records.
He says several tips have come in from across the country, and the FBI can help search outside jurisdictions.
“It's just a great resource having the FBI here because they have way more expanded capability than we could ever think about having,” he says. “The ultimate goal for all of us is to locate Graycie and to get her home safely. Every lead will be followed up on, it has been since the beginning, but we started small, local and we worked our way out.”
Graycie is registered in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
If you have any information, contact 911 or the LaFayette Police Department at 706-639-1540.