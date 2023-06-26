TDOT will host three community meetings in the East Ridge area to provide information about the I-75/I-24 Phase II Project.
TDOT will also provide details on the replacement of the Moore and McBrien Road bridges during this time.
The meetings will take place in various locations on June 26, June 27, and June 29 at 6 p.m.
TDOT says the project is expected to be completed by late 2025.
The meetings scheduled are as follows:
- Monday, June 26, 2023, at 6:00pm
Brainerd Crossroads (BX), 4011 Austin Street, Chattanooga, TN 37411
- Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 6:00pm
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 505 S. Moore Road, East Ridge, TN 37412
- Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 6:00pm
Concord Baptist Church, 7025 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37421
I-75/I-24 PHASE II PROJECT
Phase 2 of the modification and reconstruction of the at Interstate 75 Interchange and Interstate 24 in Hamilton County consists of three segments.
Segment 1 - Interstate 24 from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road. Existing I-24 is primarily a six-lane, controlled-access facility, separated by a concrete barrier wall with a right-of-way width of approximately 500 feet. Proposed improvements in this segment include: interstate widening; modifying the entrance and exit ramps to North and South Terrace; widening the westbound exit ramp to South Moore Road; replacing the concrete pavement with asphalt; replacing the storm drainage system, median barriers, guardrail, signing, and lighting; constructing new retaining walls and noise barriers; and replacing the South Moore Road and McBrien Road overpass bridges.
Segment 2 – Interstate 75 is primarily an eight-lane, controlled-access facility, separated by a concrete barrier wall with a variable right-of-way width of approximately 300 to 600 feet. Proposed improvements in this segment include: interstate widening; widening the East Brainerd Road to I-75 southbound entrance ramp; replacing median barriers, guardrail, signing, and lighting; rehabilitating existing concrete pavement; and replacing the I-75 bridge over the CSX railroad.
Segment 3 – Interstate-to-Interstate ramps within the Interstate 75 and Interstate 24 interchange. Ramps previously reconstructed during Phase I of the project will be resurfaced and restriped to create additional travel lanes. Overhead signs will be adjusted to match the new interchange layout.