If you driven by the Chickamauga Dam recently you've probably seen the construction going on at the Dam's lock. Good News, headway has been made and the first monolith was unveiled on Monday.
The original Chickamauga Dam Lock began service in 1940. Project manager for the lock, Captain Joseph Cotton, said soon afterward, engineers noticed physical expansion of the concrete structure from the alkali in the cement.
"Basically, the gravel, the entire concrete mix when it interacts with the water it actually creates a gelatin like substance around it. It's suppose to be 110 foot lock, well it's actually 111 feet now because of this growth," said Cpt. Cotton.
The current lock is heavily used passing about one million tons every year.
"And for us it's the most active lock on the Tennessee River for recreational vehicles, passing over 3,500 recreational vehicles per year," explained Lt. Colonel Joe Saul, Commander of the National District of the US Army Corps of Engineers.
More than $20-million has gone toward maintenance of the lock in the past two decades. While it's still fully operational and open for safety reasons, a new lock is long overdue. Standing 87 feet tall, the first of 36 monoliths for the replacement lock has been completed.
"These essentially form the walls of the lock chamber," said Cpt. Cotton.
Lt. Colonel Saul said they are two-thirds complete with the concrete placement on the monolith contract and this phase of the project should be complete by September of 2025.
"Our design team is working, as I said, on developing a package to award our last contract, which will include our downstream approach walls, the decommissioning of the existing lock and final work to make this lock operational."
Once fully complete the new, larger lock will be more efficient, reducing transit times by 80%.
"The new 110 foot by 600 foot lock will be able to pass 9 barges per lockage as opposed to existing 60 foot by 360 foot lock that passes one," explained Saul.
"The difference that a barge makes versus a truck, it's 80 trucks per barge so, when we send 15 barges through at a time. That's a lot commerce that's being taken off the highways," said Cpt. Cotton.
They expect the replacement lock to be complete by fall of 2026, but they'll keep construction going through 2028 to decommission the old lock.