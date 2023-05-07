Hundreds of UTC students graduated this weekend.
The College of Business and the College of Engineering and Computer Science had their commencement ceremony Saturday morning.
Parents, professors, and - of course - UTC graduates filled McKenzie Arena celebrating the class of 2023 and their bright futures to come.
Terisa Phonxaya is a first-generation Korean American.
She says her accomplishments are thanks to her parents - who pushed her to further her education and put her into Magnet Schools at an early age.
"So I learned a lot about dedication, hard work, and education as well. So that helped me to get a really good GPA and ACT score to get all the scholarships I was able to earn."
Phonxaya graduated with a major in Business Managment and a minor in Entrepreneurship - and was able to do it debt free.
She says that was made possible by receiving a Rollins College of Business Scholarship.
"I was pretty stoked to hear that I was able to get this scholarship because honestly I was not really willing to take out loans, I was thinking if I didn't get this I was going to maybe wait another year for college".
Phonxaya says she made lifelong friends through the Rollins College of Business program - and was given the opportunity to connect with other business owners.
She says she is now ready to start her own business - a brick and mortar bakery.
"It has always been my dream to own a cafe and baked goods. I've always been in the food industry so it just felt like the path I really needed to take".
Local 3 looks forward to Phonxaya's future - and the entire UTC graduating class of 2023.