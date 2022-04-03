Slaw is hitting center stage next Saturday in the Tennessee Valley.
The first-ever 'Hot Slaw and Art Y'all' festival will be held in downtown Cleveland, TN on April 9th from noon until 9 p.m.
The town claims to be the birthplace of the famous hot slaw.
Accompanying an obviously delicious menu will be numerous forms of art on display alongside live music, street performers, and local vendors.
The Slaw-Dog Easting Contest will challenge contestants to eat as many slaw dogs in 10 minutes. However, if you get sick, you've gotta split - you'll be disqualified.
The festival will also hold a PRO Slaw-Off for local chefs to compete for the title of the 'Best Slaw In Town'. There will also be an amateur contest.