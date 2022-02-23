First-ever female wrestler from Polk Co. headed to state

Polk County High School is sending their first ever female wrestler to the state tournament this week.
In just her third year in the sport, Clara Seymore has already punched her ticket to the highest stage for high school athletics. She hopes this opportunity peaks other females' interest in the sport, and it continues to grow.
“Even if there is a whole bunch of different people watching you and all this pressure is on you, you just want to go and do you," Clara told us.
In a male-dominated sport, it's a female making noise at Polk County High School. Clara Seymore has a chance to win a state title for girls' wrestling in Tennessee.
"We have a kind of small team so it's harder for us to do things, so I think with this it might help bring more people in,” the sophomore told us.
She's using this platform to show girls can compete in this sport too and do well at it.
"You got to be able to prove that you're strong enough to hang with them and wrestle with them," she said.
Clara looks up to her older brother for advice and guidance. He competed at the state level many times during his career. Now, she's also turning to her male teammates to help elevate her game.
"If I'm messing up on a move and they know it, they'll come out and help me or I'll help them,” Clara said.
Robert Combs, the Head Wrestling Coach at the high school, has coached Clara for two years. He's seen big improvements in her short time in the sport and says she deserves every bit of the success that is coming her way.
"She's naturally strong, she's naturally athletic, and she's naturally aggressive. What I've seen her have to do is, she's actually had to pull back some of that aggression to slow down and think about the heat of the battle,” Combs told us.
Clara never imagined making it past regionals but since she's going to state, she's planning to win.
The round of 16 starts at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Williamson County Ag Center. The finals takes place Saturday.