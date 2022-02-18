As the 2022 Hamilton County Republican Mayoral Candidates prepare for their first debate on Monday, organizers review a second community poll to determine the content and questions for the debate.
Doug Daugherty of Hamilton Flourishing, the group organizing the debate, reminds viewers, “This is a debate by the people and for the people!”
“The second poll is in and posted on our website” Daugherty continues, “It is very interesting what is at the forefront and what our neighbors are concerned about.”
For the debate, all questions will come from polling the Hamilton Flourishing has completed.
This first Hamilton County Mayoral Republican Primary Debate will be at the studios of SociallyU, located at1222 East Main Street, Suite 102, Chattanooga, TN, 37408.
It will begin at 6:30 PM on February 21, 2022.
The debate will be broadcast live on MeTV Chattanooga, channels available are Comcast 225, EPB 166 and over the air, on WFLI 53.3.
There will be a visible, electronic timer, with warnings as to when each candidates’ time is almost up in the studio.
Every candidate will have a three-minute opening statement, and a two-minute closing statement with about 8-10 questions asked by the moderator, Hamilton Flourishing’s, Doug Daugherty.
The debate will be recorded and Hamilton Flourishing will post it on www.hamiltonflourishing.org.