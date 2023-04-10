Everyone who knew him best — from close family members to the sheriff's deputies in northeast Alabama's Jackson and DeKalb counties — was certain Trevor Peek was destined to spend his days inside a 35-square-foot jail cell.
Peek's miraculous turnaround has set him on a path toward a promising future inside a 30-by-6 Mixed Martial Arts cage.
"I should be dead already," said the 28-year-old Peek. "From drinking and drugs to giving the cops a few chases on those backroads, to rehab and sitting in a jail cell, nothing and nobody could stop me."
After running from the law and his faith for years, Peek has transformed his life through Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and is now competing in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
The Pisgah, Alabama, native — who also has family in Lookout Valley worked his way up through the lower ranks of professional fighting to become the Chattanooga area's first Ultimate Fighting Championship competitor.
Peek's fighting style, described as a Tasmanian devil of whirling fists, earned him a $50,000 bonus for being voted the fight of the night in his UFC debut.
His aggressive fighting style and his friendly demeanor outside the cage have earned Peek a large fan following, and the UFC has committed to featuring him in future events.
Peek's journey from an unruly teenager to a disciplined athlete has inspired many, especially locally.
Though his life has not been without challenges, including multiple arrests and drug abuse, his redemptive story serves as a reminder of the power of faith and perseverance.
