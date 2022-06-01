The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first official case of monkeypox in Georgia.
The diagnosis was reported on Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the case was detected in a metro Atlanta man with a history of international travel.
Symptoms of Monkeypox:
- The rash associated with monkeypox involves vesicles or pustules that are deep-seated, firm or hard, and well-circumscribed; the lesions may umbilicate or become confluent and progress over time to scabs.
- Presenting symptoms typically include fever, chills, the distinctive rash, or new lymphadenopathy; however, onset of perianal or genital lesions in the absence of subjective fever has been reported.
The CDC has confirmed 18 cases of monkeypox in nine states — including Georgia. Florida and Virginia are the only two other southern states with reported cases.
View a list of all reported cases in the U.S. | HERE.