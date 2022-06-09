Federal agents made the first arrest in connection to the mass shooting on McCallie Avenue Wednesday. Garrian King is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon.
Garrian King has been arrested many times before. King's background check shows he's now been arrested 13 times on 22 different charges since 2012. It shows King, also known as 'Big G,' has been arrested for possession of a deadly weapon in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and now, 2022.
When King was arrested yesterday, court documents said he was on supervised release for a conviction of being a felon in possession of ammunition.
The affidavit said the Chattanooga Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau reviewed footage from the Walgreens down the street from the incident and a Facebook live video where King was identified before the shooting walking towards the scene and then identified after the shooting carrying a rifle getting into a vehicle. The affidavit doesn't accuse King of shooting anyone.
According to court documents, King admitted to buying the gun, being there the night of the shooting, picking up the gun after the incident, and fleeing the scene.
The affidavit said King is a member of the Rollin 60 Crips Street Gang. It said he was there with another felon and member of that gang, and a member of the Gangster Disciples Street Gang. Officials haven't released their names yet.
King is being held without bond.