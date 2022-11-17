First annual Cranksgiving scavenger hunt held Nov. 20

Pedego Chattanooga and Chatt Electric Bike Co. will hold the first annual Cranksgiving on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Organizers say the event allows participants to bike while joining in a scavenger hunt collecting items to make up a Thanksgiving dinner.
This tradition was started in 1999 and continues all over the country today.
The start and end location is at @chatt_ebikes located at 1404 McCallie Ave.
Those interested in joining the event can find more information on the event on Facebook - where any updates and details will be shared.
The businesses say once all items have been collected, they’ll be donated to Northside Neighborhood House.
The Northside Neighborhood House focuses on empowering residents north of the Tennessee River to create thriving communities across northern Hamilton County. From ensuring individuals are housed with working utilities to supporting students in achieving academic success, the NNH focuses on creating relationships and connecting individuals to supports that aid them in creating stability for themselves and their families.