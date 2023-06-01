The first AARP sponsored outdoor fitness park in Chattanooga is now open at Shepherd Park.
AARP has teamed up with FitLot to celebrate its 60th anniversary by sponsoring the donation and activation of one Outdoor Fitness Park in all 50 states and three U.S. territories.
You can get familiar with the equipment and sign up for free classes March-June.
An intro class consists of a one-hour circuit training workout, or an 8-week series to get into a regular active routine.
All FitLot classes are 100% free to attend and led by certified fitness professionals.
These one-hour intro classes will help you learn proper movement, safe equipment use, and the format of a FitLot circuit training class in a slow-paced, light-effort instructional setting.
Organizers suggest attending an introductory class before participating in a FitLot Training Series or Drop-In class. This class is designed for all ages and abilities to comfortably participate in.
What to Bring:
comfortable shoes, water, towel, hand-sanitizer
To sign up for classes and learn more about the FitLot program, click here.