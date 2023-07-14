A Chattanooga company was picked Thursday to oversee pre-construction work on the new Lookouts multiuse stadium, and it will join with a firm that played a key role in building the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park.
EMJ Construction was hired as construction manager for $206,133 to work with architects through this year to provide services and help come up with costs for the planned new minor league baseball stadium.
City Engineer Bill Payne told the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Sports Authority that EMJ also will work with Brasfield & Gorrie, a construction firm that has experience on stadiums, including Truist Park.
Read more from our newspartners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.