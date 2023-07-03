Independence Day is this Tuesday. If you are planning to celebrate with fireworks, it is important to know where you are allowed to shoot them.
The legality of fireworks varies from location to location in the tri-state area. Here's what you need to know to celebrate legally.
TENNESSEE
In Tennessee, fireworks are legal in Bledsoe, Bradley, Grundy, and Sequatchie Counties.
In Marion County, fireworks are permitted from 6:00 pm-11:00 pm on July 4th.
Hamilton County is the most complex. In city limits, it is important to note that there is a curfew for minors is still in effect, and fireworks cannot be used after 12:30 am on July 4th. Fireworks are allowed in the unincorporated areas of the county, but there are specific regulations are present in each city.
Within the city limits of East Ridge, Soddy Daisy, and Red Bank, shooting fireworks is illegal.
GEORGIA
In Georgia, fireworks are legal from 10:00 am - Midnight in both Dade and Walker County.
Murray County requires a permit for use.
NORTH CAROLINA
In North Carolina, fireworks are illegal in Cherokee County, and Clay County.
It is the responsibility of citizens to be aware of their local regulations.
Check with your local City Hall or law enforcement agency to see if fireworks are allowed in your area.