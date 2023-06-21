fireworks generic
Jonas Von Werne

If you're in the area, you don't have to wait until July 4th to see a fireworks show this year.

Since July 4, 2023 falls on Tuesday this year, we are seeing a variety of different dates set aside to celebrate this year.

Some cities and organizations are celebrating this weekend.

Here is where you can see the skies light up this weekend:

Saturday, June 24, 2023

Grundy County, Tennessee

DeKalb County, Alabama

So if you're in the area, why wait until the 4th to enjoy the fireworks? Get an early start to your summer celebrations with these fireworks shows this weekend!

See something we missed? Let us know! Email news@wrcbtv.com with the details.

Tags

Recommended for you