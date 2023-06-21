If you're in the area, you don't have to wait until July 4th to see a fireworks show this year.
Since July 4, 2023 falls on Tuesday this year, we are seeing a variety of different dates set aside to celebrate this year.
Some cities and organizations are celebrating this weekend.
Here is where you can see the skies light up this weekend:
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Grundy County, Tennessee
- Pelham
- God & Country Independence Celebration
- Pelham Elementary School, 2402 TN-50, Pelham, TN 37366
- Parade at 10 AM. Fireworks at 9 PM.
DeKalb County, Alabama
- Rainsville
- Rainsville Freedom Fest
- Field Of Dreams Sports Complex, 100 Rodeo Ln, Rainsville, AL 35986
- Car show, live music featuring Confederate Railroad, food, arts & crafts, and inflatables.
- Starting at 1 PM. Fireworks at 9 PM.
So if you're in the area, why wait until the 4th to enjoy the fireworks? Get an early start to your summer celebrations with these fireworks shows this weekend!
See something we missed? Let us know! Email news@wrcbtv.com with the details.