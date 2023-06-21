Since July 4th falls on Tuesday this year, we are seeing a variety of different dates set aside to celebrate.
Here is where you can see the skies light up this Independence Day.
BLEDSOE, TENNESSEE
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- PIKEVILLE
- Star Spangled Celebration
- Bledsoe County Fairgrounds, Pikeville, TN 37367
- Starting at 6:00 PM. Fireworks at dusk.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- CLEVELAND
- 4th of July Fireworks
- Bradley Square Mall 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Cleveland, TN 37312
- The Bradley Place building will impede your line of sight to the fireworks. The best parking to view the fireworks would be on the east side of the mall lot. The ring road behind Bradley Place will be closed before and after the fireworks, you will not be able to drive in this area. Listen to a synchronized music presentation on Mix 104.1 FM.
- Entrances will be open from 10 AM to 6 PM. Fireworks start around 9:15 PM.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GEORGIA
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
- RINGGOLD
- Catoosa County Fireworks Fest 2023
- Northwest Georgia Amphitheatre, Benton Place Campus, 220 Catoosa Cir, Ringgold, GA 30736
- Starting at 4 PM. Fireworks at 9:30 PM.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GEORGIA
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
- SUMMERVILLE
- City of Summerville Celebrate Independence Festival & Fireworks
- 33 Middle School Rd, Summerville, GA 30747
- Food, music, and activities. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
- Starting at 5:30 PM. Fireworks at dark.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
- MURPHY
- Hometown Celebration
- Konehete Park, Murphy, 699 Connahetta St, Murphy, NC 28906
- Starts at 10:00 AM. Fireworks after dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- ANDREWS
- Andrew's Hometown Celebration
- Andrews Rec Park 160 Park St., Andrews, NC 28901
- Food trucks, activities, vendors, and prizes.
- Park activities from 11 AM - 6:15 PM. Pool Activities from NOON - 5:00 PM. Fireworks after dark.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TENNESSEE
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
- GRANVILLE
- Fireworks over Cordell Hull Lake
- Granville Veteran's Park, Granville, TN 38564
- Bring a lawn chair, tailgate, or stay in your vehicle. Fireworks can also be viewed from the Wildwood Resort & Marina boardwalk.
- Fireworks start at 9 PM.
DADE COUNTY, GEORGIA
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- TRENTON
- 1945 Dade County Fair Fundraiser + Cornhole Tournament
- Jenkins Park, Price St, Trenton, GA 30752
- All-day event. Starts at 9:30 AM. Fireworks at dark.
DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 2023
- RAINSVILLE, AL
- Rainsville Freedom Fest
- Field Of Dreams Sports Complex, 100 Rodeo Ln, Rainsville, AL 35986
- Car show, live music featuring Confederate Railroad, food, arts & crafts, and inflatables.
- Starting at 1 PM. Fireworks at 9 PM.
SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023
- FYFFE
- Freedom Day at Fyffe Park
- Fyffe Town Park, 398 Paul Benefield Ln, Fyffe, AL 35971
- Starting at 5 PM. Fireworks at dark.
- MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023
- FORT PAYNE
- Fort Payne City Fireworks Show
- Fort Payne Sports Complex, 101 45th St NE, Fort Payne, AL 35967
- 8:45 PM - 9:30 PM
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
SAND MOUNTAIN / HENAGAR, AL
- Sand Mountain Potato Festival
- Henagar Park, 18294 AL-75, Henagar, AL 35978
- 3:30 PM. Fireworks after dark.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TENNESSEE
SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 2023
- PELHAM
- GOD & COUNTRY INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION
- Pelham Elementary School, 2402 TN-50, Pelham, TN 37366
- Parade at 10 AM. Fireworks at 9 PM.
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
- COALMONT | Fireworks after dark.
- MONTEAGLE
- Independence Day Celebration
- All-day celebration. Parade on Main Street at 10:00 AM.
- Fireworks after dark, at the ball field.
MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023
- TRACY CITY | Fireworks after dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- ALTAMONT | Parade at 1 PM. Fireworks after dark.
- BEERSHEBA | Parade at 10 AM. Fireworks after dark.
- GRUETLI LA | Parade at 11 AM. Fireworks after dark.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TENNESSEE
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
- CHATTANOOGA
- Lookouts Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks
- AT&T Field, 201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 7:15 PM game, vs. Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs)
MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023
- CHATTANOOGA
- Lookouts Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks
- AT&T Field, 201 Power Alley, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- 6:15 PM game, vs. Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs)
- COLLEGEDALE
- Collegedale Freedom Festival
- Veteran's Memorial Park of Collegedale, Collegedale, TN 37363
- Live music, food trucks, and activities.
- Starting at 4 PM. Fireworks after dark.
- Collegedale Freedom Celebration + Concert
- Collegedale Commons, 4750 Swinyar Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363
- Starting at 6 PM. Fireworks after dark.
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
- SODDY DAISY
- Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration
- Soddy Lake Park, located at 197 Durham St, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379
- All-day event. Starting at 9 AM. Fireworks at dark.
- LAKESITE
- Lakesite Independence Day Celebration
- Lakesite Park, 2250 Blue Ridge Dr, Lakesite, TN 37379
- The city will provide BBQ meats and soft drinks, while supplies last. Residents are invited to bring sides.
- Free face painting from 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM from Brighten It Up Facepainting.
- Lakesite Park has limited capacity. If you live nearby and are able, please walk. If you drive, park at the park or in nearby streets. Leave room for emergency vehicles to pass, and do not block any driveways.
- Starting at 6 PM. Fireworks at dusk.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- CHATTANOOGA
- Fun on the 4th in Chattanooga (Replacing Pops on the River)
- Miller Park, 928 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Starting at 2 PM. Laser light show grand finale at 9:30 PM.
JACKSON COUNTY, ALABAMA
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
- SCOTTSBORO
- Jackson County Jubilee
- 102 East Laurel St., Scottsboro, AL 35768
- Horse and buggy rides. Radio DJ until 2 PM. Food trucks, picnic tables under oak trees on the courthouse lawn.
- All-day event. Starting at 9 AM. Parade at 10 AM. Fireworks after dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- SCOTTSBORO
- Goose Pond Colony 417 Ed Hembree Dr, Scottsboro, AL
- Band kicks off at 6pm. Fireworks at 9pm. Food and beverages for purchase.
MARION COUNTY, TENNESSEE
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
- JASPER
- Jasper Big Boom
- Jasper Parks & Recreation, 700 Phillips Ave, Jasper, TN 37347
- Free t-shirts to the first 250 kids.
- Starts at 4:00 PM. Fireworks after dark.
- MONTEAGLE
- Independence Day Celebration
- All-day celebration. Parade on Main Street at 10:00 AM.
- Fireworks after dark, at the ball field.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- SEWANEE
- Sewanee's 4th of July Celebration
- Activities are scheduled July 3-4, mostly centered on University Avenue.
- Fireworks at dusk, at Lake Cheston.
- SOUTH PITTSBURG
- 4th of July Celebration
- The Stage on Cedar Ave., South Pittsburg, TN 37380
- Food and drinks, activities, and live music. A golf cart parade will award two top prizes, worth $100 and $50.
- Starting at 5:00 PM central time. Fireworks at 8:30 PM.
MCMINN COUNTY, TENNESSEE
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- ATHENS
- 4th of July Fireworks
- Athens Regional Park, 2405 Decatur Pike, Athens, TN 37303
- Fireworks around 9:30 PM
- ETOWAH
- Old Fashioned 4th of July
- L&N Depot Museum, 727 Tennessee Ave South, Etowah, TN 37331
- All-day 4th of July festival with various musical acts, kids’ activities, and food vendors.
- Starts at 7 AM. Fireworks after dark.
- SWEETWATER
- Independence Day Celebration
- Downtown Sweetwater, Sweetwater City Recreation Park 135 Starrett St, Sweetwater, TN 37874
- Celebrate our independence downtown with food, live music, dancing in the streets, and a 5K race.
- Starts at 3:00 PM. Fireworks after dark.
MEIGS COUNTY, TENNESSEE
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- DECATUR
- Downtown Summer Nights
- Downtown Stage, 116 Main St, Decatur, TN 37322
- Starting at 7 PM. Live music. Fireworks after dark.
MURRAY COUNTY, GEORGIA
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
- ETON
- Eton Fireworks Festival 2023
- Eton Park, 273 Harris St., Eton, GA 30724 (on the Pleasant Valley Innovative School grounds)
- Park opens at 5 PM. Live music. Fireworks after dark.
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
- CHATSWORTH
- 2023 Murray County Fireworks Celebration
- Murray County Recreation Department, 651 Hyden Tyler Rd, Chatsworth, GA 30705
- Starting at 6 PM. Live music. Fireworks after dark.
POLK COUNTY, TENNESSEE / FANNIN COUNTY, GEORGIA
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
- MCCAYSVILLE / COPPERHILL ON TATER HILL
- Copper Basin Fireworks
- Tater Hill in downtown McCaysville-Copperhill, 100 Blue Ridge Drive, McCaysville, GA 30555
- Watch the skies light up over the twin cities of McCaysville, GA and Copperhill, TN. Anywhere downtown is a great viewing area.
- Don't want to drive? You can board the Firework Express in Downtown Blue Ridge and arrive by train.
- Starting at 9:30 PM. Fireworks after dark.
MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023
- BENTON
- Benton Community Fireworks
- Community Fellowship, 260 Benton Station Road Benton, TN 37307
- Free snacks, drinks, popsicles, and watermelons. Waterslides for ALL ages.
- Plenty of seating on the church lawn or enjoy from your car.
- Starting at 7 PM. Fireworks at dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- BLUE RIDGE
- Lake Blue Ridge Fire in The Sky
- Blue Ridge Lake Dam (Old Hwy. 76), 6406 Old Hwy 76 #6048, Blue Ridge, GA 30513
- Fireworks can be viewed from the dam, by boat on Lake Blue Ridge, Morganton Point Recreation Area, and Lake Blue Ridge Marina.
- The marina will be open and food available for purchase throughout the day. Be prepared for paid parking at some locations.
- Rain date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
- Fireworks start at 9:30 PM. Listen to simultaneous broadcasts on 95.1 FM (WJUL), 95.1 FM (WJRB) or ETC cable channels 3, and 403.
RHEA COUNTY, TENNESSEE
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
- GRAYSVILLE
- Graysville's Freedom Fest
- Kristopher’s Kingdom, 475 Black Track Rd, Graysville, TN 37338
- Auction, food, live music, and a waterslide for kids.
- Starting at 6 PM. Fireworks start at dark.
- SPRING CITY
- Shake the Lake 2023
- Veteran’s Park, Spring City, TN 37381
- Food, fellowship, and live music.
- Fireworks begin at 9:45 PM
SEQUACHIE COUNTY, TENNESSEE
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- DUNLAP
- July 4th at Harris Park
- Harris Park, 245 Cedar St, Dunlap, TN 37327
- All-day event. Fireworks after dark.
WALKER COUNTY, GEORGIA
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
- LAFAYETTE
- Freedom Festival 2023
- Ross Abney Complex, located behind the old LaFayette High School, Abney Field, 252 1st Street, LaFayette, GA 30728
- Food, music, and activities. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
- Starts at 5 PM. Fireworks at dark.
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
- FLINTSTONE
- Flintstone Freedom Fest
- Chattanooga Valley Church of the Nazarene, 2853 Chattanooga Valley Rd, Flintstone, GA 30725
- Free food, bounce houses, games, and music. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
- Starts at 5 PM. Fireworks at dusk.
- CHICKAMAUGA
- Independence Day Celebration
- Downtown Chickamauga, 130 Gordon St, Chickamauga, GA 30707
- Starts at 1 PM. Fireworks at dark.
SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023
- ROCK SPRING
- Peavine Baptist Church Annual Fireworks Show
- Peavine Baptist Church, 1089 Peavine Rd, Rock Spring, GA 30739
- Food available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket.
- Cruise-In starts at 4 PM. Fireworks after dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- ROSSVILLE
- 4th of July Fireworks at Lake Winnie
- Lake Winnepesaukah, 1730 Lakeview Dr., Rossville, GA 30741
- Fireworks start at 10:00 PM
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GEORGIA
FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023
- DALTON
- Pops in Burr Park
- Burr Performing Arts Park, 101 S Hamilton St, Dalton, GA 30720
- Starting at 6:30 PM until 10:00 PM
SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023
- COHUTTA
- Town of Cohutta 4th of July Celebration
- Cohutta Elementary School and Shugart Park, 255 Wolfe St., Cohutta, GA 30710
- Antique cars and tractors, food vendors, craft vendors, and face painting. The band Blind Skeleton will perform.
- Starts at 5:00 PM. Fireworks at dark.
MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023
- VARNELL
- Varnell and the Highland Forest Community co-hosted fireworks
- Highland Forest Pool, 4104 Country Way, Cohutta, GA 30710
- Starting around 9:30 PM, Fireworks at dark.
TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023
- DALTON
- 4th of July Celebration
- Heritage Point Park 1275 Cross Plains Trail, Dalton, GA 30721
- Fireworks around 9:00 PM.
See something we missed? Let us know! Email news@local3news.com with the details.