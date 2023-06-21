fireworks generic
Kevin Davison

Since July 4th falls on Tuesday this year, we are seeing a variety of different dates set aside to celebrate.

Here is where you can see the skies light up this Independence Day. Did we miss an event near you? Let us know, send an email to news@local3news.com with the details.

Bledsoe County

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Bradley County

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

  • CLEVELAND
    • 4th of July Fireworks
      • Bradley Square Mall 200 Paul Huff Pkwy NW, Cleveland, TN 37312
      • The Bradley Place building will impede your line of sight to the fireworks. The best parking to view the fireworks would be on the east side of the mall lot. The ring road behind Bradley Place will be closed before and after the fireworks, you will not be able to drive in this area. Listen to a synchronized music presentation on Mix 104.1 FM.
      • Entrances will be open from 10 AM to 6 PM. Fireworks start around 9:15 PM.

Catoosa County

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023

Chattooga County

FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023

Cherokee County, NC

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Cumberland County

FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023

Dade County

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Dekalb County, AL

SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 2023

SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Sand Mountain / Henagar, AL

Grundy County

SATURDAY, JUNE 24, 2023

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023

  • COALMONT | Fireworks after dark.
  • MONTEAGLE

MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023

  • TRACY CITY | Fireworks after dark.

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

  • ALTAMONT | Parade at 1 PM. Fireworks after dark.
  • BEERSHEBA | Parade at 10 AM. Fireworks after dark.
  • GRUETLI LA | Parade at 11 AM. Fireworks after dark.

Hamilton County

FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023

MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Jackson County, AL

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Marion County

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

McMinn County

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Meigs County

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Murray County

FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023

Polk County / Fannin County, GA

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023

MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Rhea County

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023

Sequatchie County

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Walker County

FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023

SUNDAY, JULY 2, 2023

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023

Whitfield County

FRIDAY, JUNE 30, 2023

SATURDAY, JULY 1, 2023

MONDAY, JULY 3, 2023

TUESDAY, JULY 4, 2023