The 4th of July is upon us, and the Chattanooga Fire Department wants to keep us safe with some friendly reminders.
An estimated 15,600 people were hospitalized in the United State in 2020 because of fireworks related injuries.
Chattanooga Fire Marshal, William Matlock tells us he has seen first hand an increase in the number of incidents around Independence Day.
"We do have some injury calls where some one has either shot some else with a fire work playing around, or it has discharged in their hand or hurt a finger or their hands," said Fire Marshal Matlock
Matlock says people can shoot fire works safely and protect their homes and neighbors.
"We encourage people to leave the fireworks to the professional if at all possible. If you are going to shoot fireworks, make sure you've read the directions, you understand the safety process of them, don't shoot them out of your hands, don't hold them. Make sure if you are shooting them, they are on a solid surface," said Matlock.
Something else to consider is safely disposing of fire works. To avoid possible fires, Matlock says a good rule of thumb is to soak used fireworks in water for up to an hour before throwing them away.
The Red Cross also has a few tips including, never give fireworks to small children, keep a supply of water close by, light only one firework at a time, never try to relight a dud, and store all fireworks in a dry place away from children.
Matlock tells us there is nothing wrong with celebrating our independence as long as we stay aware of our surroundings and look out for each other.
"We want it to be an enjoyable time with family, and not a sense of urgency of an emergency situation," said Matlock.
Fire Marshal Matlock has one more tip for those grilling out this weekend. Never leave grills unattended and keep an eye your children and pets around the grill.