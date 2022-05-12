Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to an East Brainerd home Thursday morning.
Shortly after 8:00am a family member stopped by the house and saw smoke coming from the house and called 911.
CFD crews worked to extinguish the fire and began searching the home for occupants.
During their salvage efforts, firefighters were able to recover the ashes of the resident’s family members so she could have possession of these cherished items.
Chattanooga Fire Department's Lindsey Rogers says that members of the CFD do this for every family impacted by fire, removing what they can from damaged areas so that some things can be saved.
The home suffered extensive damage to the interior.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.