Firefighters in Chatsworth, Ga. are working late into the night Monday responding to what was a fully-involved warehouse fire.
Responders were called to the scene in the 1200th block of Old Federal Rd. S just after 5:15 p.m. to find the 5,000 sq. ft. storage warehouse engulfed in flames.
Units from the Murray County Fire Department and Chatsworth Fire Department worked to extinguish the blaze, and are still out on the scene as of 10:30 p.m. ensuring that no hot spots pose a threat.
No injuries were reported, a spokesperson from the Murray County Fire Department said.
