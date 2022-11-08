The Chattanooga Fire Department and the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association Local 820 will hit the streets this week to raise funds as part of this year's Fill the Boot program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
Firefighters will have boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to make a donation to MDA this beginning Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12 from 10 AM to 2 PM each day at several locations across the Tennessee Valley.
Firefighters have collected critical funds in the community since 1954 as part of a long-standing tradition to raise funds to support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.
Find a Fill the Boot location near you:
- Quint 1 – Market St & Main St
- Ladder 1 – Main St. & Central
- Squad 1 – Broad St. & Aquarium Way
- Quint 3 – Entrance of Walmart & Cummings Rd
- Engine 4 – Dodson Ave & Wilcox Blvd
- Engine 5 – Main St & Willow St
- Ladder 5 – Bailey Ave & Willow St
- Quint 6 – Bonny Oaks Drive & Hwy 58
- Quint 7 – Lee Hwy & Relocation Way (Food City)
- Squad 7 – Jenkins Rd (intersection by Tiger Mart)
- Quint 8 – Shallowford Rd & Hamilton Place Blvd
- Engine 9 – Rossville Blvd & Dodds Ave
- Quint 10 – Wilder St & Dodson Ave
- Engine 12 – Frazier Ave & Forrest Ave
- Quint 13 – Greenway View Dr & Brainerd Rd
- Squad 13 – Igou Gap Rd & Gunbarrel Rd
- Quint 14 – St. Elmo Ave & 38th St
- Engine 15 – Moore Rd & Shallowford Rd
- Quint 16 – Lupton Dr & Hixson Pike
- Quint 17 – Mountain Creek Rd & Signal Mtn Blvd
- Quint 19 – North Point Rd & Hixson Pike
- Squad 19 – North Point Rd & Hixson Pike
- Squad 20 – Brown Ferry Rd & Cummings Rd
- Quint 21 – Gunbarrel & East Brainerd Rd (Halloween Express parking lot)
- Engine 22 – Walmart Entrance and Exit behind Chick-Fil-A on Hwy 153
To learn more about Muscular Dystrophy, visit the MDA website here:
Individuals and local businesses can also donate online here.
No streets will be closed during the event.