Firefighters from several agencies battled a fully involved house fire Wednesday after a passing driver reported seeing flames coming from the building.
It happened at 1907 Suck Creek Road just before 8:00PM.
According to Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, responders were forced to draw water from the adjacent river after finding there were no fire hydrants near the home.
Authorities said no one was hurt.
The cause of the fire will be under investigation by Waldens Ridge Emergency Services and damages are unknown at this time.