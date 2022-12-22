fire

Photo by TCVFD

Firefighters in Ooltewah battled a house fire near the Tennessee/Georgia line Thursday night.

The Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on the 1300 block of Ooltewah-Ringgold Road at 6:45PM after a neighbor saw flames and called 911.

First responders reported flames showing through an upstairs window, which eventually progressed to the attic.

Officials said they believe the house was vacant at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.