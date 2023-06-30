Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched Friday morning to a house fire in the 3900 block of Meadow Lane.
When they arrived, they were greeted with the house being fully engulfed in flames. CFD's Lindsey Rogers said that flames were coming out of every window and through the roof.
The roof and then the floor collapsed in the fire.
Firefighters have been there for several hours and are still tackling hotspots.
The structure was unstable and unsafe for firefighters to enter.
There is no word on injuries.