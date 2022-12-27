East Ridge firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon.
According to Fire Chief Mike Williams, crews received a call of a residential fire with possible entrapment around 4:00 in the 4300 block of Duval Street.
Fire crews made an aggressive attack on the home after arriving on the scene to find heavy fire on the back side of the house.
Neighbors reported a vehicle in the driveway, and told responders they were not sure if some one was inside the home. The homeowners later confirmed no one was home at the time of the fire, Williams said.
No injuries were reported and Williams told Local 3 News the fire is under investigation.
"We don't see any reason to expect any type of foul play or anything like that," Williams said. "More than likely when this fire started, it's gonna be accidental. But there are a few things we need to look at to make sure."