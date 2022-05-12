Chattanooga firefighters responded Thursday to a fire at Red Robin restaurant at Hamilton Place Mall around noon.
The restaurant was not open at the time of the fire. Firefighters report seeing smoke and flames that were visible from the roof when they arrived.
Employees were on the roof trying to put out the fire with extinguishers. CFD firefighters took over and safely extinguished the flames.
The fire was found in the vent system in the restaurant's kitchen.
Crews were performing repair work from a fire last month.
No injuries were reported.
This marks the second fire at the restaurant, with the first being an overnight fire on April 22. That fire was found to be on the grill that extending into an interior wall and the exhaust vent leading to the roof.