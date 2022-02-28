A woman is safe after a weekend fire led to her home being condemned.
It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on East 4th Street near the Orchard Knob Reservation.
"It was definitely a team effort getting the entire call under control, getting the fire under control," said Chattanooga firefighter Michael Clancy, who has been on the job for about six months.
Crews immediately knew someone was trapped inside the home. When they arrived, they found smoke funneling from the front porch and the sides of the home. They also found a woman at the back end of the home hanging out of the window and unable to escape.
"It was just too high up for her to get out on her own. It wasn't a first-story window," said Clancy. "We just really had to get the ladder there."
Some crews immediately rescued her from the window while others began extinguishing the fire.
They were able to rescue her without any significant injuries, but investigators say a pet died in the fire.
"We just relied on our training and had to get there and put the ladder up and that was about it," said Clancy.
The fire was caused by a candle. The woman told police her nightgown caught fire and when she tried to extinguish it the candle fell over, leading to the room catching fire.
Crews put the fire out in about 30 minutes but were on-scene for about two hours.