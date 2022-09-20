Tuesday morning, school safety officers found a firearm in a student's belongings, according to a news release from Hamilton County Schools.
Several students were brought to the school after police were notified of several of them that were seen outside the school during normal school hours.
While police were transporting the students back to Howard High School, the firearm was discovered in the backpack of one of the students.
Police confiscated the firearm and have notified the parents.
Charges are pending further investigation, according to Chattanooga police.