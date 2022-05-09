Firearm found in 10-year-old's backpack at Middle Valley Elementary
A 10-year-old brought a weapon to school last week in a backpack at Middle Valley Elementary School.
The firearm was left in a child’s backpack at aftercare over weekend and recovered this morning by a School Safety Officer, according to Matt Lea of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The officer secured the firearm and turned over to the Sheriff’s Office, Lea said.
Monday afternoon, Hamilton County Schools released a statement on the incident:
"The safety of Hamilton County Schools students and staff is the highest priority for Hamilton County Schools. We are fully cooperating with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office in its investigation of a firearm found in a student’s backpack today. The backpack had been left in the facility of a non-school activity over the weekend. We will take appropriate steps as warranted by the facts of the case. We have no further details to release at this time as the investigation is continuing and involves a juvenile."