Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a house fire Friday morning in Hixson.
At about 7:18am, 911 calls from neighbors in the 700 block of Ashley Forest Drive, telling dispatchers they could see flames coming from a home on the street.
Firefighters could see smoke on their way to the scene when they arrived, they found the home in flames.
The extremely cold weather created even more problems for firefighters when the first hydrant they attempted to use was frozen.
They were forced to use a second hydrant down the road as a water source to fight the fire.
They fire was extinguished and crews monitored hotspots at the scene.
An investigator was called to the scene. There are no reported injuries.
The residents were staying with a neighbor and are safe.
Chattanooga Fire Dept. says that the fire appears to be a rekindle from the day before when the CFD responded to a fire in the sunroom at the same home.