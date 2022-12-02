A residential fire has displaced one adult and nine children in Chattanooga.
It happened late Thursday night at 11:02 pm in the 5000 block of Swan Road.
When fire units arrived, they found smoke coming from the residence.
Fire Units discovered smoke coming from the residence. They located the fire and made entry.
There were two people unaccounted for originally so a second alarm was started to bring personnel to the scene.
No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
The cause of the fire caused significant damage to the kitchen area, as well as smoke and water damage to the rest of the home.
The fire appears to be the result of an electrical issue connected to the freezer.
The American Red Cross will be assisting impacted residents.