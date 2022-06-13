Multiple fire crews are working on a residential fire at Cash Canyon Road.
Photo from the scene on Cash Canyon Road pic.twitter.com/KBfySCPLnz— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 13, 2022
Tankers are shuttling water to the scene as crews are being rotated due to the heat.
Very complicated firefighting operation underway. Tankers are shuttling water to the scene. Crews are being rotated frequently due to the extreme heat.— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) June 13, 2022
They are asking residents to use caution in the area.
Local 3 News will keep you update on the story.