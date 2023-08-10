UPDATE: The Georgia's State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating an arson that happened Wednesday night at Cove Baptist Fellowship Church in Whitfield County.
Pastor Bo Carnes says a person driving by the church saw flames coming from the window and called 911.
He received a call from a friend about what was happening as firefighters worked to put out the fire.
Carnes says this is the first time he has ever dealt with anything like this in his 31 years of being a pastor.
He tells us he is actively working with insurance adjusters to figure out how much the damage will cost.
As for the church members, he says they will likely attend other churches in the area while the damage is being repaired.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Fire Marshal's Office says around 11:30 p.m. last night, investigators were requested by Whitfield County Fire to respond to a suspected arson on Carbondale Road in Dalton.
Upon investigation, a device resembling a Molotov cocktail was found at the scene.
They say investigators are working with local fire officials to determine a suspect.