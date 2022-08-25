Two days after the Old Coats American building caught on fire, firefighters from Rossville and Walker County are still working to put it out.
The State of Georgia Fire Marshal Office is investigating the incident now. The cause of the fire that destroyed 75-percent of the old Coats American Building is still undetermined.
On Tuesday, more than a dozen crews spent hours fighting the blaze in Rossville.
“Unfortunately, because of the tar and other things that were on the roof made it very flammable and the roof and part of the building collapsed. So, there has been fire that is trapped underneath the ruble and here, days later, they are still working to put out those hot spots,” Joe Legge said.
Joe Legge with the Walker County Government says on Wednesday afternoon, the State Fire Marshal Office came out to the site to take over the investigation.
During the investigation, Marion Environmental and Walker County's environmental consultant came out to inspect.
“They have taken a look at where the fire occurred verses were there was a PCB spill about four years ago. They have reported to EPA and Georgia EPD and everything seems to be okay. The water that the fire fighters have used seems to be checking out alright as well,” Legge said.
Luckily, the 2018 PCB spill was 75 yards away from where the bulk of the fire burned inside of the building.
Legge said the environmental team ensures there is no reason community members should be concerned at this time.
“After Marion Environmental, our environmental consultant was able to go through the building. They said it was okay to make some preliminary demolition to the building since the area where the fire occurred was not were the PCB spill was,” he said.
After the fire is completely put out and the area is cleaned up, the building will be fenced off for future demolition.
“This is going to be a lengthy process. It's not something that we can have cleaned up in the next several days. So, we just ask the public to bear with us as there is going to be a lot of activity happening out here over the months to come,” Legge added.
Legge said if anyone knows anything about what might have caused this fire, reach out to Rossville PD by calling 706-866-1227.