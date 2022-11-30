A longtime Chatsworth restaurant caught fire early Wednesday morning and now investigators are working to determine how it started.
Little Rome has been in business since 1979.
Members of the Chatsworth Fire Department have been at the scene throughout the day on Wednesday and said the building is a total loss.
The owners tell Local 3 News, they're just thankful no one was hurt.
Little Rome has been in Tyler Hord's family since the 1970's, becoming a popular restaurant in Chatsworth with its fine Italian food.
Hord says when they closed up shop on Tuesday, he never knew that would be the last time he would close those doors.
"It happened about an hour after we closed up. My employees were listening to the police scanners and called me and I rushed down here. It went up really quick," said Hord.
The Chatsworth Fire Department said a call came in around 1:00am about flames shooting out of the roof.
Multiple agencies responded but because of the strong winds, it took over an hour to get control of the fire.
The fire destroyed the restaurant and everything in it; however, some pictures of Hord’s family were salvaged.
Hord says this isn't a goodbye and that his family plans to rebuild and welcome back the community.
