Fire destroys home in Whitfield County Thursday afternoon
A fire destroyed a home in Tunnel Hill Thursday afternoon.
Whitfield County Fire Department says crews were called to the scene of a structure fire sometime before 5 p.m.
Crews say significant damage was done to the home upon arrival.
It is unknown what may have started the fire on Sagamore Dr. at this time.
Crews say the scene is now cleared.
