A Thursday afternoon fire of a farm tractor left the vehicle in a pile of smoldering rubble.
Shortly after 2:00pm, firefighters from the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the 5500 block of Old Hunter Road.
The tractor was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire started a secondary grass fire nearby.
Both blazes were quickly extinguished, and the driver of the tractor was able to safely escape the fire.
The incident closed the road for a while as crews were extinguishing the fire and as the equipment was recovered.