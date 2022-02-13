Flames destroyed an East Brainerd residence on Sunday morning in a fire that was visible from I-75, Highway 153 and beyond.
Blue Shift companies were called to the 6800 block of Gayda Lane at just before 11 AM.
The Chattanooga Fire Department says first responding units found a half of a home fully engulfed in flames and a patient down in the roadway surrounded by family members.
Firefighters checked on the patient and started an EMS unit, before launching a blitz attack using a deck gun to knock down the flames and deployed additional attack lines.
CFD says crews found that all of the occupants were out of the structure, and continued working to extinguish the fire.
Firefighters were on scene for several hours fighting the blaze and monitoring hot spots.
Four people were displaced and the American Red Cross was notified to assist them.
The residents denied medical treatment on the scene and indicated that they would be going to the hospital in their personal vehicle to be evaluated for possible smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The home is considered a total loss.
Quint 8, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Engine 15, Ladder 7, Quint 21, Quint 6, Battalion 2, Battalion 1, HCEMS, CPD, EPB, and CFD Investigations responded.