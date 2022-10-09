Crews have been working on a fire for hours in downtown Gatlinburg restaurant. Parkway is currently closed from traffic light #6 to Reagan Drive.
The city says the Gatlinburg Fire Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg at 6:39 a.m. on October 9.
Businesses affected by the fire include Puckers Sports Bar, China Bazaar, Cafe 420, and Gifts of Gatlinburg, according to WVLT News crews on the scene.
Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Sevier County Ambulance Service, and Pittman Center Fire Department also responded and are assisting.