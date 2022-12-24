Fire crews struggle with frozen truck pumps during Ooltewah club house fire

The Tri-Community Fire Department responded to passerby reports of a fire at the club house in Thunder Farms this afternoon.
Deputy Chief Hague arrived on the scene and confirmed a working structure fire just after 1 p.m on Saturday.
Due to the extreme cold, several of our trucks' pumps were frozen upon arrival on scene.
Operations were also complicated by water quickly freezing on the ground and on almost everything else.
Crews were eventually ordered out of the building due to fast fire spread and partial roof collapse.
Most of the remaining fire attack has been made from outside the structure.
Mutual aid was requested from Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department and Catoosa County Fire Department to both the scene and two of our stations.
All of the mutual aid companies have received calls while we are still working on scene and Chattanooga Fire Department has run one of our calls as well.
At this time, crews continue to work on scene. The cause of the fire will be under investigation by the TCFD fire marshal's office.
No injuries to report at this time.