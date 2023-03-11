This afternoon, a barn in Sale Creek went up in flames. According to reports, the fire broke out at 707 Cottontail Lane, where a 20 x 40 barn was engulfed in flames. Several vehicles were also reported to have been inside the barn.
Sale Creek Volunteer Fire Department was swift to respond to the scene, and worked quickly to try and contain the fire from spreading to an adjacent mobile home.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The barn and vehicles are a total loss, and the damages are still unknown. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.